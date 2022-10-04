Viral video: College boy plays ‘Pasoori’ on Veena; crowd goes wild

In yet another viral video of the ‘Pasoori’ rendition, the ‘Coke Studio’ banger has been attempted on the string instrument, Veena.

A clip from a college event in India is circulating across the internet, where the student gave his own fun twist to the excessively recreated ‘Pasoori’ from ‘Coke Studio’ season 14, originally sung by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi.

The now-viral reel video, published by an Instagram user ‘Sumatindra_Veena’, sees the performer send the crowd into a frenzy as he attempted the chartbuster on the string musical instrument, Veena, in the concert. The attendees can be heard going crazy in the video as the young artist progressed to the main verse in his rendition.

Watch the video here:

The reel was played over 20 million times on the social platform and received at least 2.5 million hearts from music enthusiasts, in addition to praising comments for the artist.

Have a look at what Instagrammers had to say about him:

The record-breaking number has previously been used by several celebs including Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty among others. The Dutch singer Emma Heesters also dropped her rendition for the viral track, while the ‘Princess of Pop’ Britney Spears shared a fun video of the song as well.

Also read: Sonya Hussyn and sister groove to ‘Pasoori’; video goes viral!

