Colman Domingo joins cast of 'Wicked: For Good'

Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo has officially joined the cast of “Wicked: For Good,” lending his voice to the beloved Cowardly Lion.

The news was confirmed through the film’s official Instagram announcement, revealing Domingo as the latest addition to the star-studded sequel.

In “Wicked: For Good,” the Cowardly Lion returns (Colman Domingo) as a fully grown character whose story connects directly with Elphaba and Glinda’s intertwined journeys. The film explores his origins, tracing back to when Elphaba and Fiyero rescued him as a cub from captivity, a defining moment that sets the stage for his transformation into the iconic Lion known from “The Wizard of Oz.”

This new installment expands on the themes of friendship, courage, and consequence as it follows Elphaba and Glinda stepping into their legendary roles as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch.

Colman Domingo’s portrayal of the Cowardly Lion brings emotional depth to a character torn between fear and bravery, adding another layer to the story’s exploration of destiny and identity.

Domingo’s casting in “Wicked: For Good” adds further prestige to a film already rich with talent. Colman Domingo joins returning stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and several others from the first part of the saga.

Known for his powerful performances and distinctive voice, Colman Domingo is expected to bring both warmth and complexity to the Cowardly Lion. His involvement marks one of the most anticipated aspects of “Wicked: For Good,” with fans eager to see how he reimagines the character for a new generation.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, “Wicked: For Good” will continue the story where the first film left off, leading into the events of “The Wizard of Oz.” With Colman Domingo joining its ensemble, the sequel is shaping up to be one of the year’s most awaited theatrical releases.

Universal Pictures is set to release “Wicked: For Good” in theaters on November 21.