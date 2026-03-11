Colman Domingo reacts as Paris Jackson slams Michael biopic

Following a harsh comment from Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, regarding the impending biopic, Colman Domingo has issued a statement.

The Antoine Fuqua-directed film Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, is set to open in theaters on April 24. Last year, the 27-year-old American model shared her thoughts on the project, clarifying that she had no involvement in the production.

In a post on Instagram, Paris Jackson wrote: ” (Colman Domingo), don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had 0 percent involvement in. That is so weird.”

While she noted that she had read early drafts of the script and offered suggestions regarding its flaws, she distanced herself when those notes weren’t utilized. “When they didn’t address it, I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed,” she stated.

Colman Domingo, who portrays Joe Jackson in the film, responded to Paris Jackson’s comments with a brief message expressing hope that she will eventually appreciate the project. He told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), “I hope that she eventually loves the tribute that we made about her father.”

Michael will chronicle the “Smooth Criminal” singer’s journey from his humble beginnings to becoming the world’s biggest performer.