Colman Domingo is teasing major developments ahead for Ali and Rue in the upcoming finale of Euphoria.

After taking a larger role in the season’s emotional penultimate episode, Domingo hinted that Ali’s story with Rue, played by Zendaya, is far from over.

Speaking about the finale with The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy-winning actor described what’s ahead as “really big and dynamic.”

The latest episode, “Rain or Shine,” finally explored Ali’s troubled past in greater depth, showing his struggles with addiction, infidelity and anger before transitioning into an emotional present-day conversation with Rue.

During the tense exchange, Rue revealed the dangerous position she’s in while dealing with rival drug gangs and working as a DEA informant, leaving Ali deeply shaken.

“This season was a great opportunity to really go into Ali’s backstory, to give you more context and understanding who he is and why he’s doing what he’s doing, why he’s been doing that for the past two seasons — and then how it propels us to the last episode of season, in a really big and dynamic way. I think that’s why he’s held off on Ali’s origin story for so long,” he said.

Colman Domingo also praised Zendaya as “one of the most generous scene partners,” adding that the pair rely on instinct and emotional honesty while filming their intense scenes together.