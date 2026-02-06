Colombo weather update ahead of Pakistan vs Netherlands

Pakistan to kick off their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against the Netherlands on Saturday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, but weather conditions could have a decisive say in the much-anticipated opener.

Forecasts suggest a mixed outlook for match day, with cloudy skies dominating throughout and the possibility of rain increasing significantly as the day progresses.

Morning conditions are expected to remain relatively stable despite heavy cloud cover of around 88 percent.

Temperatures will hover near 31°C, with a RealFeel of approximately 36°C, while humidity levels are projected to stay high at 77 percent.

Winds from the southeast are likely to blow at around 11 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 32 km/h.

Although the skies will remain overcast, no rainfall is predicted during the early hours.

However, the situation is expected to shift by evening, raising concerns over potential interruptions.

Cloudy conditions and scattered showers are forecast later in the day, with the probability of precipitation rising sharply to 83 percent and expected rainfall of about 4.2 mm.

Temperatures will remain around 32°C, but the RealFeel could climb to 37°C amid persistent humidity.

Winds are predicted to change direction to north-northwest at 17 km/h, with stronger gusts up to 43 km/h, while visibility may drop to nearly 4 kilometres.

Weather already disrupted Pakistan’s only warm-up match against Ireland earlier in the week, which was abandoned before the toss, making conditions a key factor once again as the Men in Green prepare for their tournament opener.

The Sinhalese Sports Club Ground will also stage Pakistan’s remaining group fixtures against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.