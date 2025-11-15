Colson Baker, Casie's heartwarming moments highlight family bonds

Machine Gun Kelly also known by his real name Colson Baker, recently shared a touching moment with his teenage daughter, Casie, highlighting the value of reliving cherished memories.

The 35-year-old rapper posted a playful snap on Instagram of the pair at Universal Orlando.

In the post, both father and daughter sported frothy Butterbeer moustaches, paying tribute to the magical world of Harry Potter.

On November 14, Friday, is a charming recreation of a shot taken 11 years ago, when his little one was just five.

MGK also shared the original photo alongside the new one, writing simply: “11 years later.”

He has previously credited his daughter with inspiring his sobriety.

Earlier in August 2023, the Rap Devil hitmaker revealed on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that Casie’s honesty about his drug use broke his heart and motivated him to get clean.

The year 2025 has been full of happiness for the rapper, as he welcomed a baby girl, Saga Blade, with longtime partner Megan Fox, and the couple has since reconciled following their split in December 2024.

A source told PEOPLE in October that while MGK and Fox “haven’t put a label on it,” they’re acting like a couple again.