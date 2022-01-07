Comedian from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ attempts suicide

An artist from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ attempted suicide a few days ago for being without work for the past two years.

Comedy actor Tirth Anand Rao, who has been a part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ attempted suicide as he consumed poison on December 27, for not getting any work for two consecutive years.

Many artists who had been without work for the past two years were hopeful for things to get better, but the rising cases of Coronavirus and the spread of new variants have faded the anticipation of millions.

Comedy artist, Tirth who is known to be a lookalike for veteran Bollywood actor, Nana Patekar, has been a part of the entertainment industry for the past 15 years. He attempted suicide by consuming poison in the last week of the previous year, as per the reports.

Neighbors soon got to know about the sad incident and Tirth was rushed to hospital where his life was saved. After his four days treatment stay in the hospital, he mentioned in an interview, “Yes, I consumed poison and I was serious. Along with financial problems, family members have also left me”.

Disclosing his family troubles, the actor stated, “I stayed in the hospital but my mother and brother didn’t even come to see me. We live in the same complex and I have been in the same complex for fifteen years but my family doesn’t even talk to me”.

“Even for my treatment, they have not invested a penny. I am in debt. I am living alone at home even after coming from the hospital. What could be worse for someone than that? The mother has not even asked for food to date”, he further added.

“Well, I’ve said sorry to the police and now I want to get work and I’ll follow my passion”, the artist concluded.