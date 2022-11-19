Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away in Lahore

LAHORE: Famous stage actor and comedian Tariq Teddy passed away in Lahore on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 46.

The death of the famous commercial theatre comedian was confirmed by his brother.

Teddy was admitted to the PKLI [Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute] some eight days ago where he has been kept in the intensive care unit.

His death triggered an outpouring of grief from the stage artist community, politicians and others.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the comedian’s death. In a statement, he prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased.

Tariq Teddy made his name in commercial theatre back in 90s.

