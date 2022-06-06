Hera Pheri to Chup Chup Ke: 10 Priyadarshan movies Pakistanis will never forget

In an era of adult humor, we reminisce the one we could adore and relish with our family- the quality humor brought to us by Bollywood director Priyadarshan.

Weaving the challenging element of family friendly humor in a film is something routed towards becoming endangered with the passage of time.

But Priyadarshan has been amazingly adept at it. His movies are solid proof.

From characters that stem from local middle-class neighborhoods to the direction in its simplistic yet exceptional form- and to the comically breathtaking scenes accompanied by dialogues and moves which still hold an important place in our hearts regardless of how old the movie is.

Here are 10 movies of Priyadarshan that we Pakistanis will never ever forget.

The Hera Pheri Duology

No comedy can arguably be matched with the chronicles of the trio Raju, Sham, and Babu Bhaiya. Their epic journey of three struggling individuals divided by their backgrounds but united by the urge to earn money leads to unpreceded incidents and escapades.

Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri are movies that have delivered uncountable moments and dialogues that we will carry our lifetimes.

It was this duology which propelled Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal into the comedy genre like never before.

https://youtu.be/qhyndgHD04A

Chup Chup Ke

The epic emotional yet comical journey of a man crippled by debt takes unusual turns as he lands himself among the great Gujrati family while pretending to be deaf and mute. Chup Chup ke will forever remain in my heart as its one of the most well-performed comedies I’ve encountered. And I’m certain that many Pakistanis feel the same way.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 bagging commendable business in India, to me it is till unlikely to match the plot and narrative delivered by the previous part featuring Akshay Kumar and many other actors from the Priyadarshan’s universe.

An exemplary horror comedy, the project boasts expert shrewdness of planning and execution. The storyline is powerful enough to smoothly deliver the challenging transition between the two most contrasting elements: Humor and Horror.

Dhol

Another masterpiece of well-crafted dialogue and storyline coupled with solid direction and sequels. Dhol is an unforgettable movie that enchants the audience with its supreme comedy. I would always remember Dhol because of its peculiarly funny characters, a plot that at times smart fully transitions into seriousness and the amusement it creates while connecting with the audiences.

Hulchul

When pretending in love starts to become real, things start to get complicated between Anjali and Jai. Another family friendly film with scenes of comedy hard to forget. The narrative has never been this much derived from the local people. It defined the aim of Priyadarshan that was making movies which familiarize with the local people. Creative direction and a strong screenplay makes Hulchul a classic comedy that is a must see.

Bhagam Bhag

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal are the mighty stars of Priyadarshan world. Teamed up with Govinda, the trio’s movie Bhagam Bhag delivers an excitement and next level entertainment inspired by Hera Pheri. No one can deny the level of entertainment it offered. It is a memorable movie with full pack laughter for the whole family.

Hungama

A humor centric movie inspired from the misunderstanding and miscommunications in the lives of the characters. Hungama seamlessly deals with its elements and offers a drama display to laugh at. Paresh Rawal and Akshay Khanna have performance outstandingly with the proof of their acting flair.

Mere Baap Phele Aap

A tale of father and son revolving around blunders and mistakes but which wonderfully portrays love and family values. Akshay Khanna was another common face in Priyadarshan’s projects. The plot was simple and highly immersive for the viewers making this movie one of the greatest comedies in Bollywood.

https://youtu.be/uKXE2WKk0DI

De Dana Dan

A 2009 movie that also seemed like the third version of Hera Pheri. De Dana Dan consists of almost the entire cast of the latter titled film, only funnier and with more moments to laugh at. The systemic distribution of each character made him/her distinct from the rest, that’s how Priyadarshan movies have majorly been. A groundbreaking movie weaving the element of comedy with a genius few filmmakers are capable in pulling off. De Dana Dan marks the end of the era when Bollywood as a whole was a compelling source of entertainment in South Asia. The quality has been in decline ever since.

Khatta Meetha

Life is hard, but it a comedy too when you’re Sachin Tichkule. The movie represents the horrific culture of corruption in the Indian system accompanied by a plethora of satire. The movie seems to capture you from the start and provides more than one reasons to fall in love with. Starring pretty much the same cast of the aforementioned movies, Khatta Meetha is another piece of art that remains strongly embed in our memories.

By delivering some of the best comedies in the Indian cinema, Priyadarshan is someone whose work is equally cherished and enjoyed from across the border in Pakistan. Little filmmakers have such tolerance and the stamina to conduct such projects that have been inspired from the local people and whose lives seem very similar to ours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyadarshan (@priyadarshan.official)

Comments