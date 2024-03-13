Commander Bahrain National Guard meets CJCSC in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Issa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of bilateral professional interest were discussed, along with strategies for further strengthening security and defense collaboration between Bahrain and Pakistan.

Both sides expressed their commitment to enhancing the existing cooperation, highlighting the enduring bond between the two brotherly nations.

Upon his arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, General Al Khalifa was accorded a warm welcome by a meticulously turned-out tri-services contingent, who presented a ceremonial ‘Guard of Honour’ to the esteemed visitor.