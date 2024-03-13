30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Commander Bahrain National Guard meets CJCSC in Rawalpindi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: The Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Issa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of bilateral professional interest were discussed, along with strategies for further strengthening security and defense collaboration between Bahrain and Pakistan.

Both sides expressed their commitment to enhancing the existing cooperation, highlighting the enduring bond between the two brotherly nations.

Upon his arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, General Al Khalifa was accorded a warm welcome by a meticulously turned-out tri-services contingent, who presented a ceremonial ‘Guard of Honour’ to the esteemed visitor.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.