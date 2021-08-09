Commercial activities resume as Sindh eases COVID-19 restrictions

KARACHI: Commercial activities have returned back to normalcy on Monday (today) as the Sindh government relaxed COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that were imposed from July 31, reported ARY News.

According to a notification issued from the provincial home department, the lockdown has been lifted in the province with ease in restrictions announced until August 31.

According to the notification, the businesses have been allowed to open in the province until 8:00 pm with Friday and Sunday declared as safe days. “Milk, pharmacies, petrol pumps, vegetable, and meat shops are exempted from timing restrictions and could remain open round the clock,” it said.

The provincial government also allowed outdoor marriage functions until 10:00 pm with vaccinated participants attending the gathering, however, indoor marriage functions still face a ban.

Restaurants are allowed to operate outdoor dine-in with 300 people in attendance at a time until 10:00 pm. Indoor dine-in will remain suspended in the restaurants, the notification read besides allowing take-away and home delivery facilities for round the clock during the entire week.

The facilitates that are exempted from the ease in restrictions included amusement parks, water parks, and swimming pools while cinemas and shrines will also remain closed.

Offices, public transport, and train services have been allowed to operate with 50 percent attendance.

Indoor gyms have been allowed to operate with mandatory vaccination for all those attending the space while boxing and kabaddi games are banned as per the notification issued by the home department.