Commissioner Karachi advises illegal immigrants to leave by Oct 31

KARACHI: The city administration has said that around 1.25 Lac Afghan nationals still illegally staying in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput has said that those illegally settled in city will be legally sent back to their countries if they fail to leave by October 31.

He said 18,000 illegal immigrants have been sent back from the metropolis so far.

“A place in the city will be declared holding point and deputy commissioners and security institutions will retain illegal immigrants at the holding point.

He said illegal immigrants will be handed over to the security officials at Jacobabad and Chaman border. “The convoy of five buses will be sent from Karachi under security,” Rajput said.

“People illegally staying, will not be allowed in the country, after November 01st,” he reiterated.

The city’s police have been activated for repatriation of illegally staying immigrants.

On the instructions of the Commissioner Karachi, mosques in Afghan settlements and concerned areas announcing repatriation of illegal immigrants on loudspeakers.

Saddar Police in District South has launched a campaign informing citizens to avoid offering houses, flats and shops to people illegally staying in city warning that “it is a legal offence”.

“A crackdown will be initiated against illegal foreign immigrants from November 01,” the police warned.