Commissioner Karachi forms body for demolition of Nasla Tower

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi has constituted a committee to analyze proposals from companies interested in taking part in the demolition of Nasla Tower on the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification, the eight-member committee would be led by deputy commissioner East and would include Director General (DG) Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), SSP East, senior director anti-encroachment, Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) official, and others.

The committee would review all proposals submitted by the companies and would recommend the best firm able to do the demolition of the Nasla Tower.

The committee would also devise a strategy to conduct the demolition process.

Previously, the Karachi commissioner has invited applications from various companies, seeking proposals to demolish the building in a controlled blast. Water, electricity, gas and other utility connections have already been cut off by authorities.

Read More: Detailed verdict on demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower issued

On Oct 25, the Supreme Court directed the civic authorities to knock down the Nasla Tower within a week’s time through a controlled blast. “Why hasn’t the Nasla Tower been pulled down?” asked the chief justice, expressing displeasure over the non-implementation of the SC order.

