KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi has taken notice of illegal cattle markets (maweshi mandis) across the city and directed all district deputy commissioners (DCs) to take strict action against them, ARY News reported.

The Commissioner stated that only 21 designated cattle markets have been authorized across the city, in addition to the central maweshi mandi.

He emphasized that unauthorized markets are causing severe traffic congestion throughout the metropolis.

During a briefing, the Deputy Commissioners updated the meeting on their progress.

The DC South reported that an illegal cattle market set up on Ghulam Hussain Qasim Road in Kharadar has been removed.

Similarly, the DC Central informed the chair that three illegal markets established in Nazimabad have been shut down. In District East, two unauthorized markets were closed, according to the DC East, while the DC Korangi confirmed that an illegal market at the Qayyumabad roundabout has also been removed.

The buying and selling of sacrificial animals have reached their pinnacle as Eid al-Adha approaches.

Some people have set up illegal maweshi mandis in different areas, causing several issues to be tackled, including cleanliness and traffic issues.