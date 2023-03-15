Commissioner Karachi to turn Flagstaff House into Jinnah Library

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon decided to establish Jinnah Library and Audio Video Center in Quaid-e-Azam House Museum, ARY News reported.

Commissioner Iqbal Memon was briefed about the plan developed for the improvement and for the establishment of the Public Library and Audio Visual Centre as per directives of the Sindh government.

Quaid-e-Azam’s grandson and senior vice chairman of the Board of Management of the Museum Liaqat Merchant and others were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Karachi said that the plan was made to improve the library and museum to highlight the personality of Quaid-e-Azam and his struggle for the establishment of Pakistan.

He also directed the concerned officials to work with dedication and commitment and ensured the implementation of the museum plan as soon as possible.

He further asked to carry out coordinated efforts for the improvement of the museum and for the establishment of the library and audio-visual centre.

The commissioner said that the library will open to the public under the name of the founder of Pakistan. He said that Jinnah Library will be a modern public library through which researchers, students and people interested in the history of Pakistan can get benefit.

Iqbal Memon said that the Books and documents published in English, Urdu and Sindhi languages ​​will be available in the library.

