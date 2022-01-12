Committee begins probe into Murree tragedy

RAWALPINDI: The five-member committee formed to probe the Murree tragedy on Wednesday visited the hill station to determine the causes and lapses that led to the deaths of 22 stranded tourists, ARY News reported.

The five-member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Home Zafar Nasarullah visited the hill station and recorded statements of different administrative officers deployed in Murree.

The Punjab government last Sunday had formed an inquiry committee to determine the causes and lapses that led to the deaths of stranded tourists in Murree.

Additional Chief Secretary to Punjab Government Zafar Nasarullah is leading the committee while Ali Sarfraz, Asad Gillani and Farooq Mazhar are members of the probe body.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab govt, the committee had been directed to submit its report within seven days and identify the elements involved in negligence.

Murree tragedy

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 22 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall died of the extreme weather in Murree on last Friday night.

An initial investigation report of the Murree tragedy exposed the administrative flaws during the influx of tourists to the scenic hill station during snowfall.

