Committee formed for establishment of medical college in Karachi University

KARACHI: Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi (KU), on Tuesday constituted a committee for establishment of medical college in the varsity.

The committee – constituted for establishment of medical college – comprises of Convener Professor Dr Faiyaz H. M. Vaid, Dean of Faculty of Medicine Professor Dr Fareeda Islam, Professor Dr Iqbal Azhar, Professor Dr Basit Ansari, Dr Akmal Waheed, Professor Dr Farhat Hussain Jaffery from Karachi Medical and Dental College.

The committee would submit the legal formalities and requirements necessary for the establishment of the KU Medical College to the VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi.

Khalid Iraqi said that Karachi University was in contact with various philanthropists and organisations for the establishment of its hospital as we want to start and complete this project at the earliest.

The KU and the National Institute of Kidney and Urological Diseases Hospital, a project of the Kidney Foundation, signed MoU at the VC Secretariat to provide medical-related services which include emergency, cardiac, diagnostic, outpatient department, and radiological services to the KU faculty, employees and staff and their families.

The vice chancellor informed the participants that the university was going to announce the admission to the faculty of medicines next academic year.

“The medical classes will be conducted on the campus while different hospitals will collaborate to fulfill other requirements necessary for the completion of the medical degree until the KU establishes its hospital,” he added.

He shared that recently renowned social worker and philanthropist Dr Nadira Panjwani had also assured to help the University’s administration in building a hospital on the campus.