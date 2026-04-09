Gul Plaza: Sindh forms committee to implement judicial inquiry recommendations

KARACHI: The Sindh government has formed a three-member ministerial committee to oversee the implementation of recommendations from the inquiry commission into the Gul Plaza incident.

According to an official notification, the committee will be convened by Provincial Interior and Law Minister Zia Lanjar.

It will also include Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Minister for Industries and Commerce Ikramullah Dharejo, while Additional Chief Secretary Interior Iqbal Memon will serve as the committee’s secretary.

The judicial commission report on the Gul Plaza tragedy has identified the institutions that showed negligence.

Sources within the Sindh government say the district administration failed to play an active role at the time of the incident. They also described as concerning the lack of implementation of a 2023 fire safety report.

Despite having resources available, the fire brigade was unable to respond effectively, the report noted.

Although fire tenders reached the site, smoke ejectors were not used. Emergency service Rescue 1122 also reportedly arrived late.

The report further states that Civil Defence failed to fulfil its responsibilities, while the Water and Sewerage Corporation did not provide water to fire brigade teams in a timely manner.

On the day of the incident, water supply to firefighting units was reportedly unavailable. It also highlights the absence of an effective communication system between relevant institutions.

According to earlier reports, a fire safety review of Gul Plaza was due in 2023 but was not conducted.

The building’s management has also been criticised for failing to put in place adequate fire safety