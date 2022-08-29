Committee formed to probe trade of illegal weapons in Karachi

KARACHI: Additional Inspector-General (AIG) has constituted a committee to investigate the trade of illegal weapons and fake arms licences in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the AIG has constituted the committee – comprising Superintendent of Police (SP) Baldia and Superintendent of Police (SP) Kemari Investigation – to probe the illegal trade of illegal weapons.

A notification has also been issued in this regard. The committee will identify dealers who make fake licences and sell illegal arms, the notification stated. Meanwhile, the police were rechecking the arms licenses issued from 2012 to 2020.

Thousands of fake licences were issued and weapons were sold on them, said the police. Fake licences and weapons were being confiscated by identifying the forged documents.

