Committee forms to investigate Karachi mall fire

Following the directives caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, Commissioner Karachi formed a technical committee to determine the cause of the massive fire inside RJ Shopping Mall at Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road, ARY News reported on Monday.

The technical committee established under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner East, Altaf Sheikh, will investigate the possible reasons and factors which erupted the fire in the building and analyse the response time from the rescue department.

The committee will determine the responsibility of the negligent officers, departments, as well as private individuals and will suggest measures to prevent these types of incidents in the future.

The team will submit the report within seven days.

Earlier to this development, the K-Electric (KE), builders and other departments were named in a first information report (FIR) registered after nearly a dozen people were killed in a massive fire inside RJ Shopping Mall at Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road.

At least 11 people died while five others sustained burn injuries after a fire erupted inside the RJ Shopping Mall a day earlier because of a suspected short circuit, as per the officials.

The fire began on the fourth floor and later engulfed other floors. The officials claimed that the deaths occurred because the building had no ventilation.

The FIR was registered at Sharae Faisal Police Station by Sub Inspector Sadaruddin Mirani.