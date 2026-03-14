Pakistan reviews fuel stocks and energy preparedness

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices was held virtually today under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, as part of the Committee’s ongoing daily review of developments in the energy sector amid continued regional tensions.

The Committee undertook a comprehensive review of petroleum product stock positions across the country and was briefed on the current national inventory of crude oil and refined petroleum products, ongoing import arrangements, and supply chain logistics.

Members were informed about cargoes currently en route as well as additional shipments being arranged to strengthen national reserves.

The Committee noted with satisfaction that petroleum product stocks remain at comfortable levels and that supply chains are functioning smoothly, with adequate arrangements in place to ensure continuity of supply in the coming weeks.

The Committee also reviewed recent developments in global crude and refined petroleum markets, which have experienced heightened volatility in recent days due to geopolitical developments in the region.

Members examined international price trends, benchmark crude movements, and refined product market dynamics, and discussed possible external scenarios and their potential implications for Pakistan’s energy sector and broader economy.

It was noted that the Government continues to closely monitor international market developments and is undertaking continuous scenario planning to safeguard domestic energy security and economic stability.

The meeting further reviewed operational arrangements relating to crude imports, refinery operations, and maritime logistics. Relevant authorities briefed the Committee on measures being taken to facilitate cargo movements, maintain optimal refinery throughput, and ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the petroleum supply chain.

The Committee emphasized the importance of maintaining close coordination among refineries, oil marketing companies, and relevant government institutions to sustain smooth product flows and nationwide fuel availability.

Members were also briefed on the supply outlook for diesel, petrol, aviation fuels, and LPG. The Committee noted that current supply levels and planned imports are expected to adequately support domestic demand in the coming weeks.

It was observed that relevant authorities remain actively engaged in monitoring stock levels, shipment schedules, and distribution networks to ensure uninterrupted market supply.

In addition to supply-side measures, the Committee reviewed a range of targeted fuel conservation and demand management options aimed at moderating import requirements during periods of international price volatility.

Various potential measures relating to efficient fuel consumption and public sector conservation initiatives were discussed, with the understanding that responsible consumption can contribute to reducing pressure on imports while supporting broader economic stability.

The Committee also reviewed progress on strengthening monitoring mechanisms across the petroleum supply chain, including the development of a digital dashboard to enhance real-time visibility of stock levels, depots, and retail supply conditions.

It was agreed that improved data integration and monitoring will further strengthen oversight and facilitate timely decision-making.

Chairing the meeting, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized that the Government’s foremost priority remains ensuring uninterrupted availability of petroleum products across the country while minimizing the burden on the public to the greatest extent possible. He noted that although global energy markets are currently experiencing significant volatility, Pakistan’s supply position remains stable due to proactive planning and close coordination among relevant stakeholders.

The Finance Minister further stated that the Committee will continue to closely monitor developments in international energy markets, domestic stock positions, and supply chain dynamics on a daily basis to ensure timely and coordinated policy responses. He reiterated that the Government remains fully committed to maintaining market stability, safeguarding national energy security, and ensuring that supply chains remain uninterrupted during this evolving global situation.

The meeting was held virtually and was attended by Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from the concerned ministries, divisions, and regulatory bodies.