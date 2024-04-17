Committee to probe misuse of powers allegations against Faiz Hameed

The Pakistan Army formed an inquiry committee to probe abuse of powers allegations against former ISI chief Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), ARY News reported, citing sources.

The committee was constituted over the directives of the superior court and the defence ministry, sources privy to the matter said.

The probe committee will look into the allegations against Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) and write a report on the matter.

The inquiry committee is tasked with giving recommendations against Faiz Hameed if the allegations levelled against him are proven true, sources said.

The former ISI chief has been accused of misusing his powers regarding the housing society in Islamabad.

Sources said that the apex court has conducted hearings on the case against the ex-ISI chief.

It is pertinent to mention that the Federal Cabinet on December 5, 2022, approved the resignations of then Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed through circulation following the appointment of a new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The summary stated that the retirement of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed will be effective from December 10, 2022.

On October 26, 2021, former prime minister Imran Khan posted Hameed as the Corps Commander Peshawar. He was serving as the director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) at the time.