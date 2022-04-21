Common charging ports: EU committee backs idea, voting next month

Brussels: The European Union on Wednesday, took a step forward on the adoption of a common charging port for all smartphones, EU panel backed the proposal, and the idea would be put to vote next month.

The idea of a common charging port for all smartphones was suggested over a decade ago but the draft of the idea was proposed last year.

The EU Parliament’s Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee agreed with the commission’s proposal on Wednesday.

The majority of smartphones sold in the Europe are Android devices. Apple’s iPhones are charged by a lightning cable while Android devices are powered by USB-C type connectors.

The debate lead Alex Agius Saliba said, “With half a billion chargers for portable devices shipped in Europe each year, generating 11,000 to 13,000 tonnes of e-waste, a single charger for mobile phones and other small and medium electronic devices would benefit everyone.”

The EU committee has suggested the use of USB-C type charging ports to be the standard for mobile phones, headphones, tablets, low-powered laptops, computer mice, smartwatches, electronic toys and e-readers.

However, tech giant Apple claims that the proposal would ‘hurt innovation’. Moreover, the switch would create a huge amount of electronic waste if users are forced to change chargers.

