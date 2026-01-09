Global companies that have sued the US government for tariff refunds

Thousands of companies around the world have filed lawsuits challenging U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs and sought refunds on duties paid.

The U.S. Supreme Court may release opinions in argued cases on Friday. The court does not announce ahead of time which rulings it intends to issue.

Any decision on tariffs will focus on the legality of levies on goods imported from several trading partners, including China, India and Brazil, that Trump has imposed by invoking a 1977 law meant for use during national emergencies.

Company executives, customs brokers and trade lawyers are bracing for a ruling, and a potential fight over obtaining perhaps $150 billion in refunds from the U.S. government for duties already paid by importers if he loses.

Here are some of the major companies that have filed cases against the administration so far: