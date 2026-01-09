Global companies that have sued the US government for tariff refunds
- By Reuters -
- Jan 09, 2026
Thousands of companies around the world have filed lawsuits challenging U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs and sought refunds on duties paid.
The U.S. Supreme Court may release opinions in argued cases on Friday. The court does not announce ahead of time which rulings it intends to issue.
Any decision on tariffs will focus on the legality of levies on goods imported from several trading partners, including China, India and Brazil, that Trump has imposed by invoking a 1977 law meant for use during national emergencies.
Company executives, customs brokers and trade lawyers are bracing for a ruling, and a potential fight over obtaining perhaps $150 billion in refunds from the U.S. government for duties already paid by importers if he loses.
|
Company
|
Date Filed
|
Details
|
J Crew Group
|
January 6, 2026
|
The New York-based company sought similar protections as Dole Fresh, including a full refund of tariffs paid under the IEEPA to date.
|
Dole Fresh Fruit Company
|
January 2, 2026
|
Filed a lawsuit to seek a declaration that tariffs under IEEPA were unlawful, a full refund for all tariffs under the order paid to the U.S., and an injunction to prevent imposition of future tariffs under the order.
|
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
|
December 10, 2025
|
Filed a protective lawsuit at the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) challenging the tariffs imposed under emergency powers, and sought a right to a refund and an injunction preventing further tariffs under the IEEPA.
|
BorgWarner
|
December 12, 2025
|
The auto parts maker filed a lawsuit asking for the CIT to hold the tariffs imposed under IEEPA unlawful, and sought protection for its right to a complete refund of tariffs paid, according to a court filing.
|
GoPro (GPRO.O)
|
December 24, 2025
|
Filed a protective suit at the CIT to challenge Trump’s IEEPA‑based tariffs and secure refunds of duties paid on imported camera equipment.
|
Costco Wholesale (COST.O)
|
November 28, 2025
|
Sued the U.S. government to ensure it will receive refunds if the Supreme Court rejects President Donald Trump’s bid for sweeping authority to impose tariffs.
|
EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA)
|
November 26, 2025
|
Filed to overturn sweeping IEEPA tariffs and preserve refund rights as duties on imported frames and lenses became costly under the emergency tariff regime.
|
Alcoa (AA.N)
|
November 26, 2025
|
Joined wave of importers challenging IEEPA tariffs, seeking a declaration the duties are unlawful and demanding refunds of all amounts paid.
|
Toyota subsidiaries
|
November 21, 2025
|
Filed protective suits to challenge the legality of IEEPA tariffs and ensure access to refunds.
|
Bumble Bee Foods
|
November 18, 2025
|
Argued trafficking‑based and reciprocal tariffs were unlawful under IEEPA and requested full reimbursement of duties.
|
Revlon
|
November 14, 2025
|
Sought to suspend liquidation and recover tariff payments, arguing IEEPA does not authorize the sweeping tariffs imposed by the administration.
|
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp USA & affiliates
|
November 13, 2025
|
Sued to contest emergency tariff orders and avoid losing refund rights ahead of liquidation.
|
Yokohama Tire
|
November 10, 2025
|
Filed to challenge IEEPA tariffs and seek refunds, arguing duties were imposed without legal authority.
|
Yamazaki Mazak
|
November 10, 2025
|
Challenged emergency tariffs that increased costs for imported machinery, seeking refunds and declaratory relief.