Complaint filed in SJC against Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: A complaint has been filed against Supreme Court Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The complaint has been filed against the apex court judge in the judicial council, by Mian Dawood Advocate.

The complaint included charges of misconduct, illegal assets and amassing money with front men.

The complaint has been filed in the SJC under clause (5) of the Article 209.

The content of an alleged audiotape has also been annexed in the complaint against Justice Naqvi.

The complainant has pleaded to the judicial council to remove Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi from the august office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that complainant Mian Dawood Advocate has also been lawyer of the accused involved in attack on Imran Khan.

