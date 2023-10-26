Complaints against judges: CJP Qazi Faez Isa convenes SJC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa will convene a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) tomorrow to discuss various complaints filed against superior court judges, ARY News reported on Thursday citing sources.

Justice Isa will chair the SJC while other members are Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Afghan.

The SJC is the only constitutional forum that can examine the conduct of superior courts judges and recommend their removal under Article 209 of the Constitution.

Sources revealed that the meeting scheduled to be held at 11:30am will consider all pending complaints of misconduct moved against superior courts’ judges.

It is pertinent to mention here that the complaint was filed against Supreme Court Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council.

The complaint was filed against the apex court judge in the judicial council, by Mian Dawood Advocate.

The complaint included charges of misconduct, illegal assets and amassing money with frontmen. The complainant has pleaded to the judicial council to remove Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi from the august office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In April, Justice Isa and Justice Masood had written a judicial letter to Justice Bandial, then the CJP, to convene a SJC meeting to review these allegations.

In May, Justice Bandial had referred the matter to Justice Tariq Masood for legal opinion.