Complete guide: How to log out of Fortnite Chapter 2 on PS4

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. The game was only available on PCs during its earlier days.

The users need to log out of Fortnite for getting the regular Fortnite updates but players sometimes face issues logging out of their Epic Games account on PS4.

Epic Games regularly undergo server maintenance and updates so players can continue to enjoy the gaming experience.

Here’s how you can sign out of Fortnite on PS4 in Chapter 2:

Press the Home button on your right Joy-con.

Highlight Fortnite on your Home screen and press Y to close the app.

Then you will log out of the Fortnite servers on Nintendo Switch.

Next, you have to re-launch the game to log in to another account.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is expected to end on December 5, 2021. This is when the Battle Pass expires.

This means Fortnite Chapter 9 Season 9 will most likely start on December 6, 2021.

