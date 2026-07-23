Conan O' Brien reveals his strange scalp injury

Conan O’Brien revealed his scalp injury and said that it is the reason why his hairstyle has been different recently.

The comedian explained in a recent episode of his Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, revealing that he suffered the sunburn after attending the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on June 18.

O’Brien said he remembered to put sunscreen on his face but forgot to protect his scalp. A few days later, he said his head felt like it was “on fire” before becoming very itchy. He also said flakes of skin started falling from his scalp, joking that it looked like “freckled confetti” and compared it to a snow globe. He further mentioned, “The sun went right through my hair and burned my scalp”.

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O’Brien began rubbing oil into his scalp as a remedy, which in turn made his hair look flat and slicked back during recent podcast episodes.

While making fun of his new appearance, he said he now looked like a 1950s greaser and compared himself to singer Frankie Valli. In 2023, then-President Joe Biden even joked that he wished he had O’Brien’s hair.