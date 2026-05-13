Conan O’Brien to host Oscars again for third consecutive year

Conan O’Brien is officially returning to host the Academy Awards for a third consecutive year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday, May 12, that the Emmy-winning comedian and former late-night television host will lead the 99th annual Oscars ceremony in 2027.

In a statement, President of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich praised O’Brien’s impact on the awards show.

“Conan has created remarkable energy around ‘The Oscars,’” Erwich said. “His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We’re proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next.”

Producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will also return for the fourth consecutive year. In a joint statement, the pair described working with O’Brien as a rewarding experience.

“He’s a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage,” they said. “We’re incredibly grateful to keep building this together and can’t wait to share what’s next.”

The comedian first hosted the Oscars in 2025, when the ceremony drew more than 19 million viewers, marking a five-year rating high for the broadcast.

The Oscars are set to air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 14, 2027 on ABC and Hulu.