Conan O’Brien to return as Oscars host in 2026

Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Comedian and late-night TV show host Conan O’Brien will return to emcee the annual Oscars ceremony for a second time in 2026, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Monday.

Conan O’Brien hosted the 2025 Oscars telecast that brought in 19.7 million U.S. viewers, the largest audience for Hollywood’s highest honours in five years, according to broadcaster ABC, a Disney unit.

“The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech,” O’Brien joked in a statement from the Academy, referring to Brody’s long Best Actor Oscars acceptance speech for his role in ‘The Brutalist’.

 

“I’m excited to have his talents back onstage next year to helm another indelible performance,” Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich said, referring to the Emmy-winning comedian.

Emmy Award-winning live television event producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will return as executive producers for the third consecutive year.

O’Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows ‘Late Night with Conan O’Brien’, ‘The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien’ and ‘Conan’.

The 98th Oscars will be held on March 15, 2026.

