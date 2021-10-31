Concerned with winters, PIA to buy for employees 6500 pairs of socks

KARACHI: The national flag-bearer, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has Sunday decided to open the bidding for 6,500 pairs of socks and 3,000 ties for its employees ahead of winters, ARY News learned from sources.

The PIA sources said that the flag-bearer will only allow the taxpaying and FBR-compliant to participate in the bidding process. The bidding will be conducted to arrange for the pairs of socks and the ties for the employees on PIA station in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

No wedding ceremonies anymore on CAA lands, aviation authority notifies

Separately today from the aviation division, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) offices have been notified to prevent wedding ceremonies on its lands after the top court had last week ordered the authority to halt running commercial activities on the land provided to it for aviation regulatory alone.

The CAA spokesperson said today that all relevant offices of the aviation authority have been notified that from this point forward there will be no weddings in the halls and marquees built on the CAA lands.

He said even the bookings carried out in the past will be considered canceled henceforth and marquee owners shall be given back their security deposits.

All those who have booked the place for their ceremonies will be recompensed within 10 days starting now, the spokesperson confirmed.

