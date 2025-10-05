Confident Sana eyes maiden ODI win over India

Pakistan women’s team skipper Fatima Sana expressed confidence in her side ahead of the clash against arch-rivals India in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, set to be played on Sunday here at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Fatima Sana remained confident despite Pakistan trailing India 0-11 in the head-to-head record in women’s ODIs.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Sana stated that they can win against any side if they play good cricket.

“Records are meant to be broken. It is not true that we will never win against India. We can beat any team by playing good cricket,” she said. “We have good memories of playing against India in the past.”

Reflecting on the defeat against Bangladesh in the opener, the 23-year-old highlighted upcoming matches and aimed for improved performances.

“Coaches told me to believe in myself. Losing one match doesn’t matter; the whole tournament is still ahead. We don’t think about outside distractions,” she said.

The all-rounder also lavished praise on Diana Baig and mentioned the importance of senior players’ support.

“Diana Baig is a very good player, and she supports the youngsters. Hopefully, we will deliver better performances in the coming matches. Muneeba Ali has performed in the past; you can’t drop a player after just one or two matches. Senior players’ support is very important for me.”

She aimed to repeat the Qualifiers performance, held earlier this year in which Pakistan demonstrated impressive performance and emerged victorious.

“We played well in the Qualifiers; we need to repeat that performance. We have the power to beat any team,” she concluded.

Pakistan Squad for Women’s World Cup 2025

Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper), and Syeda Aroob Shah.