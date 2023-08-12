Congo Virus 9th patient dies in Balochistan

QUETTA: Another Congo virus patient died in a Balochistan hospital increasing death toll in this year by the viral disease to nine, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Abdul Mateen 52, was yesterday brought to Fatima Jinnah Hospital in a precarious condition,” hospital officials said.

“This year 26 Congo viral fever patients have been reported in Balochistan and nine of them have died,” officials shared.

Earlier, eight people including women and children died by the Congo virus infection in different Balochistan districts in the ongoing year.

This is not the first instance that an epidemic of Congo virus fever has broken out in Balochistan. In late 80s and mid-90s dozens of people had died of the disease, health sources said.

The virus is primarily transmitted to humans by ticks on cattle and other livestock and can cause severe fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding. The disease has a high fatality rate, and currently no vaccine or specific treatment available for the virus.