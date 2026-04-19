Health authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have issued an advisory to prevent the spread of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever across the province.

In Peshawar, an alert has been issued to hospitals throughout the region, with specific instructions to take precautionary measures ahead of Eid al-Adha.

The advisory describes the Congo virus as a dangerous and highly infectious disease, directing all District Health Officers (DHOs) and hospitals to ensure strict implementation of preventive protocols. Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) and district hospitals have been ordered to comply fully with the guidelines.

Hospitals have been instructed to send samples of suspected cases to public health laboratories along with completed case investigation forms. Healthcare providers have been urged to remain vigilant, adopt timely precautionary measures, and follow strict safety protocols when dealing with suspected patients.

The advisory makes it mandatory for medical staff to use personal protective equipment (PPE) and adhere to infection control procedures. It also directs that samples from suspected cases be transported using triple packaging while maintaining the cold chain throughout the process.

Authorities have emphasised tick control measures in livestock to curb the spread of the virus, while approving PCR and ELISA tests for diagnosis. Medical staff have been instructed to collect blood samples from suspected patients with extreme caution.

For further guidance, hospitals have been advised to remain in contact with the virology department of the National Institute of Health.