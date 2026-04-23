KARACHI: A 17-year-old boy infected with Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) has died in Karachi, Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting provincial health authorities.

According to the health department, the teenager was confirmed positive for the Congo virus yesterday.

The patient was undergoing treatment at the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital in Karachi. Hospital authorities said the deceased worked in livestock care.

Health experts have urged citizens to take precautionary measures when handling animals ahead of Eidul Adha.

An advisory has recommended the use of gloves before touching animals.

The Congo virus (CCHF) is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus. It is primarily transmitted to people from ticks and livestock animals.

Human-to-human transmission can occur, resulting from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected persons.

Wearing protective clothing (gloves/long sleeves) and using repellents are the most effective ways to stay safe during the Eid-ul-Adha season.

As many as six deaths were reported in 2025, which occurred in the southern Sindh province, including five in Karachi, the provincial capital and Pakistan’s largest city.