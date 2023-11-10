Congo virus claims another life in Karachi

KARACHI: Another patient suffering from Crimean-Congo Haemo­rrhagic Fever (CCHF) died at a private hospital on Friday, raising the death toll during the past five days to three.

The deceased was shifted to Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital in Karachi from Quetta on Friday morning. He was on a ventilator.

“A total of 17 patients including both suspected and those who tested positive for CCHF were brought to Karachi. Of them, 2 have been discharged and two passed away,” said Sindh health department spokesperson.

“An emergency has been declared in all government-run hospitals of the province to cope with the situation,” he said.

Balochistan government issued red alert on Sunday over alarming situation of Congo virus fever in province that has claimed 16 lives.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki directed the province’s health and livestock departments to take immediate steps to curb the disease.

The chief minister instructed for conveying immediate information about the virus to general public. He also directed for anti-viral spray at livestock farms.

This new type of Congo virus fever could become deadly for an infected person, Domki said.