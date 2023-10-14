Congo virus patient admitted at Quetta hospital

QUETTA: Another patient diagnosed Congo Virus and admitted at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital here, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A resident of Kuchlak was admitted to the hospital after found Congo Virus positive in medical test, health officials said.

“The tally of Congo viral fever patients has reached to 41 in Balochistan with another patient found positive of the disease,” officials shared.

A patient of the Congo Virus was died at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital recently. This year 15 patients have died by the Congo Virus fever in Balochistan.

This is not the first instance that an epidemic of Congo virus fever has broken out in Balochistan. In late 80s and mid-90s dozens of people had died of the disease, health sources said.

The virus is primarily transmitted to humans by ticks on cattle and other livestock and can cause severe fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding.

It has a high fatality rate, and currently no vaccine or specific treatment available for the virus.