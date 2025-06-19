Congo virus patient dies at Karachi hospital

KARACHI: Second patient infected with the Congo virus in Sindh within a space of two days in Karachi, Sindh Health Department said in a statement on Thursday.

26-year-old infected patient was a resident of Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi locality.

The patient was referred to Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital from the city’s Jinnah Hospital owing to absence of the isolation ward in the health facility.

Earlier, a Congo virus patient had died on June 17.

According to the DHO Malir, the patient was used to work as butcher in eid days, and he had slaughtered animals during first two days of the Eid ul Adha.

The symptoms of Crimean Congo virus were diagnosed in the patient few days back, DHO Malir said. “He had earlier visited cattle market,” health official said.

“He had slaughtered animals on eid without observing protective measure to avoid the disease,” DHO added.

Two patients infected with the Congo virus also died at Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar, ARY News reported quoting health department.

According to the provincial health department, the deceased were identified as Aizaz, aged 28, and Shafiullah, aged 70.

Their deaths have raised the total number of Congo virus-related fatalities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to three this year.

The Congo virus commonly refers to Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a severe viral disease that can cause outbreaks with a case fatality rate of up to 40%.

Its symptoms include fever, vomiting, and bleeding, and it poses significant health risks in affected regions.

Animals such as cattle, goats, sheep and hares are carriers of this virus, which is transmitted to people by tick bites or through contact with infected blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.