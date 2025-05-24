Congress calls Mod-led NITI Aayog ‘failed institution’

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has given strong criticism at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it an exercise in hypocrisy and diversion.

In posts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh, in regard to NITI Aayog Meeting, asked about the government’s declaration of building a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) while constitutional institutions are being weakened, freedom of expression is under threat, and economic and social inequalities are rising.

Ramesh questioned, “How can India be called developed when the government itself is tearing apart the fabric of social harmony?” Ramesh further had an argument that Parliament, the judiciary, universities, media, and constitutional institutions are being systematically destabilised to serve the ruling party’s interests.

The Congress leader also indicated the issues about the global reputation of India, saying that the country’s traditional values of unity in diversity, democratic freedoms, and social justice are being battered.

He warned that economic inequality is deepening, with wealth being collected by a few while the poor fight to live.

Ramesh’s remarks come ahead of the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, which aims to review progress on the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. Ramesh thinks the NITI Aayog meeting is just for show and doesn’t focus on real issues in India.

The BJP disagrees and says the meeting is about working together to improve the country. Their spokesperson, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, says Ramesh is just creating problems and hurting the Congress party.

The debate over the effectiveness of NITI Aayog Meeting continues, with opposition leaders questioning its role in policymaking and governance. As the meeting unfolds, political analysts expect further clashes between the ruling party and the opposition over India’s development trajectory.

