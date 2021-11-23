Congressman Gregory Meeks-led US delegation meets Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: A six-member US delegation headed by Congressman Gregory Meeks has met the National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Congressman Gregory Meeks along with the delegation members including Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the Asia Subcommittee of the United States House of Representatives (HFAC), called on NSA Moeed Yusuf in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, Yusuf urged the international community to ensure the provision of assistance to Afghans before winter for devising a system.

He expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as nearly 60 per cent of the Afghan population may face an extreme level of hunger.

The National Security Advisor said that Afghanistan’s financial and banking system is in disarray.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has undergone a transformation and shifted its priorities from geopolitics to geo-economics, ARY News quoted state radio.

Yusuf said Pakistan is focused to leverage its geo-economic position by partnering with the world under the economic security model. Pakistan wants economic partnerships and investment from the United States (US), he added.

He further said that US companies doing successful business in Pakistan is in the best interest of both countries.

The Congressmen are on a visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. It is their standalone visit to Pakistan.

