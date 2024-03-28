Conjoined twin Abby Hensel ties the knot with US veteran

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel, who rose to fame after appearing on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” alongside her sister Brittany, tied the knot.

The conjoined twin sisters claimed fame following their appearance in Oprah Winfrey’s talk show in 1996 and later appeared in their reality show “Abby and Brittany,” which shed light on their lives as conjoined sisters, as per a US media outlet.

The show filmed their experiences as they travelled to Europe and even rode a moped. By the time the show ended after one season, the twin sisters graduated from college in education.

They both teach fifth grade in Minnesota state of United States where the twin sisters were born and raised.

Public records show that one of the sisters, Abby, 34, tied the knot with Josh Bowling in 2021. The sisters shared photos of the wedding on social media. Their Facebook profile photo shows the conjoined twins wearing a wedding dress with Bowling standing besides holding their hand.

The Hensels were born dicephalous conjoined twins in 1990, and share a bloodstream and all organs below the waist.

Abby controls their right arm and leg, and Brittany controls parts on the left side of the body.

Following their birth, the conjoined twin sisters’ parents decided against surgery to separate them as it was deemed risky. The doctors had also told them that there was little chance that both would survive the separation surgery.

Bowling, Abby’s husband, social media account also shows clicks of him with the twins enjoying ice cream and travelling together.

He is a nurse and US Army veteran.