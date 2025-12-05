Connect 3 reunites: Jonas Brothers return to Camp Rock in new teaser

Disney released the first teaser for Camp Rock 3, giving the first glimpse of the beloved camp and the return of the Jonas Brothers as Connect 3.

The brief trailer highlighted music, friendship and excitement of camp life. It also introduced a new generation of campers alongside familiar faces from the original films. The first teaser sets the tone for a nostalgic yet fresh chapter of the Camp Rock franchise, blending the excitement of new talent with the charm of Connect 3 and their camp adventures.

In the teaser, Nick Jonas says, “Music, friendship, memories,” while Joe Jonas adds, “We’re back, exactly where we’re supposed to be.” Kevin Jonas jokingly comments, “Still no birdhouse,” nodding to the playful charm that defined the first two films.

The teaser also showcases new campers like Sage, Desi, Fletch, Rosie, Cliff, Callie, and influencer Madison, each bringing their own personality and style to Camp Rock.

The story picks up when Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour and returns to Camp Rock to find the next big talent.

The teaser hints at competitions, unexpected alliances, and new romances among the campers, capturing the spirit of music, teamwork, and camp adventure.

Fans of the original films will also see returning cast members Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas as Shane, Nate, and Jason Gray, along with Maria Canals-Barrera as Connie.

Demi Lovato joined the caste as an executive producer alongside the Jonas Brothers, Tim Federle, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman, and Gary Marsh. Veronica Rodriguez directs the film, with a screenplay by Eydie Faye and choreography by Jamal Sims.