Conner Smith reflects on fatal accident from 2025

Conner Smith reflected on his horrific and fatal accident in 2025 that killed Dorothy Dobbins.

In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine on Friday, Conner Smith noted that the things he had spent years chasing no longer seem important at all. He further mentioned, “In those moments, you see that every side of your life is on fire”.

Conner, whilst remembering the horrific day, noted that Dorothy lost her life after being hit by the singer’s Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck as she crossed a crosswalk in Nashville. He added, “Obviously, I say that with the reality that anything in my world was secondary to the tragedy and what the family was going through”.

The Take It, Slow crooner found himself at a sudden emotional standstill soon after the fatal accident. Conner continued, “It was no longer about how many tickets I sell or how many streams a song gets or about whether my songs are respected in the upper echelon of critical acclaim”.

“It was such a fluke, you know, a moment in life and such a tragedy. You can’t comprehend it. And those questions will linger. There are never going to be answers to why something that tragic would happen or why I was on that road in that second,” he added.

Talking about his mental health, the Creek Will Rise hitmaker said, “I didn’t care.”

“I didn’t care about my career or image or reputation or even how I would ever come back from this. I just really didn’t care because it just didn’t matter,” added Conner.