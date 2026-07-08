Connor Murphy passed away in Thailand

American fitness influencer and YouTuber Connor Murphy is reported to have died in Thailand on July 7. The case is under investigation, including autopsy and examination details.

According to ThaiRath, Murphy, who was in his early 30s, allegedly displayed unusual behaviour at a rented luxury property in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province, before entering a nearby lake, where he later drowned.

Further, they mentioned that emergency responders and volunteer divers attended the scene after receiving reports of an American man behaving erratically. Security staff at the property alleged Murphy briefly left the residence before returning in a hired vehicle, where he reportedly offered the driver 1,000 baht. The driver allegedly declined, after which Murphy was said to have approached another resident’s vehicle, shouted, and rolled on the road.

According to the report, a local employee recorded Murphy running into a nearby lake, where he continued swimming until he became exhausted before disappearing beneath the water. Divers reportedly recovered his body after searching the more than 10-metre-deep lake for around 30 minutes.

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ThaiRath also reported that Murphy’s 22-year-old girlfriend told investigators the couple had recently reunited after experiencing difficulties in their relationship. She also noted that she had never seen him under the influence of drugs or other substances and alleged he had vandalised the rented property with paint while she was asleep the night before the incident.

The property’s owner reportedly said the home, rented for 35,000 baht per month, sustained significant damage.

Authorities have not announced an official cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing pending the results of an autopsy and additional forensic tests