Connor Murphy's last clip goes viral before drowning 

Connor Murphy, a well-known fitness influencer and bodybuilder famous for his online physique and “looksmaxxing” content, has reportedly passed away at the age of 32 following a tragic drowning incident in Thailand.

Speculation regarding his well-being initially intensified after the content creator posted a deeply unsettling video message to his official account, @connormurphyofficial. In the clip, Murphy appeared to briefly describe his state of mind, cryptically stating, “I’m just trying to remind myself because I’m really high. It’s getting weird.” The content creator went on to make several unusual facial expressions, asking, “Am I dreaming? Is it real?” and noting that he was “simply filming for” himself. Near the end of the footage, he can be heard saying to himself, “Okay, it’s the camera roll; don’t post this one.”

Connor Murphy last video before passing away💔 pic.twitter.com/UqTEsEXTpM — Mralaric (@Mgenius9111) July 7, 2026

According to official reports from Thai authorities, the incident unfolded at a luxury residential estate in the Samut Prakan province, where Connor Murphy had been renting a property. Witnesses and local staff reported that the influencer began exhibiting erratic behavior and experiencing what appeared to be a severe psychotic episode. After shouting and rolling on the pavement, Murphy fled from arriving police officers and jumped into a nearby lake on the property. Witnesses state he swam toward the deeper center of the lake before becoming exhausted and tragically slipping under the water.

Rescue divers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation searched the area for roughly 30 minutes before recovering Murphy’s body about 20 meters from the shore. Local authorities confirmed that an initial examination showed no signs of physical assault or trauma.

A subsequent search of Connor Murphy’s rental property and vehicle revealed extensive property damage, paint vandalism, unused syringes, and unidentified white pills. While AI-driven search tools like Grok have pointed to these findings as indicators of potential high-dose stimulant or substance use, an official cause of death has not yet been declared. Authorities are currently awaiting the final results of a comprehensive autopsy and toxicology report to formally determine the circumstances surrounding his untimely passing.