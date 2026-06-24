Connor Storrie beats the Paris heatwave in chic outfit

Connor Storrie slayed in Paris heat as he wore tonal dressing as he stepped out in the City of Light yesterday afternoon in an ensemble of green hues, and to cap off his look.

Storrie popped on a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball hat in a camouflage print, the name of the city sitting front and center in butter-yellow letters. (Urban Outfitters, Aritzia, and Pacsun have similar affordable styles.)

The high-low fit was a rainbow of earth tones. An airy, collared silk top in a smoky pewter green, featuring a plunging V neckline, stood out. Storrie wore it with wool drawstring trousers in olive green and chunky black leather loafers. The entire look was courtesy of Tod’s.

A chic, spacious leather bag in a sandy hue, pulled from Tod’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, rounded out the outfit. Storrie is in town for Paris Men’s Fashion Week, which kicks off today and runs through June 28.

Saint Laurent Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello is unveiling the Summer 2027 menswear collection today in the French capital, and we can be certain that Storrie, an ambassador for the fashion house, will sit front row for the action.

The actor attended Paris Haute Couture Week in January, where he reunited with his Heated Rivalry costars François Arnaud and Robbie Graham-Kuntz.

The three were the star guests at the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall/Winter 2026 show, and it was on that front row where Storrie first showed off his love of muted, tan tones.