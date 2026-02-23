Connor Storrie's birthday dance to Madonna goes viral

In a recent post, American actor Connor Storrie’s dancing in Madonna’s song “Like a Prayer” video resurfaces on his 26th birthday.

The Heated Rivalry star first gained widespread attention several months ago after a clip of him dancing enthusiastically to the pop classic circulated on social media. Now, an additional video from the same moment has been shared in celebration of his birthday.

On February 22, Sunday, Interview Magazine posted the footage with the caption, “Happy @connorstorrieofficial day @tylerkohlhoff @lanajaylackey”. The video shows Storrie dancing around to Madonna’s hit track while pouring water from a bottle into his mouth.

The renewed attention has prompted further discussion among fans about the original viral moment and its impact. Storrie previously addressed the online reaction to the dance, reflecting on the unexpected reach of the clip.

The actor has continued to build his profile in recent months and recently received public support from co-star Francois Arnaud at a major event, further boosting his visibility.