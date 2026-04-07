Conor Maynard marries Kitty Bertrand amid ongoing paternity drama

Conor Maynard has tied the knot with fiancée Kitty Bertrand, celebrating a romantic wedding surrounded by family and close friends.

The singer, 33, shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday with a post: “WE’RE MARRIED!!!” alongside a photo of him and his bride beaming after saying “I do.”

Conor stood out in a mustard yellow double-breasted suit paired with an open-collared white shirt, while Kitty looked stunning in a strapless white gown with an embroidered bodice, flowing tulle skirt, veil, and diamond tiara.

The couple was married by Conor’s manager George Leighton, with glimpses of the celebrations also shared by Conor’s brother Jack on Instagram.

Guests included The Traitors star Harry Clark, actor Jon James Ewart, and songwriter Brendan Buckley, who has penned several of Conor’s hits. After the ceremony, the newlyweds jetted off to Reykjavik, Iceland, for their honeymoon, with Conor sharing a video of Kitty exploring their luxurious accommodation.

The wedding marks a joyful milestone for the couple, who got engaged six months ago and purchased their first home together in March last year. In June, they also welcomed an adorable Bernedoodle puppy, Bernard.

Conor Maynard’s wedding comes amid the singer’s ongoing battle paternity row with The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton, over her daughter Penelope.