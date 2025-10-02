Conor McGregor announces long-awaited UFC return

Former two-weight division champion Conor McGregor has announced his long-awaited UFC comeback after inking a new contract.

The ‘Notorious’ fighter hasn’t been inside the octagon since breaking his leg during a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Jul 2021.

Following the announcement of UFC event at the White House, he has been heavily been linked to fight next year.

The one-off unique event will take place at President Donald Trump‘s official residence to celebrate the US’ 250th birthday in June 2026.

McGregor has been publicly campaigning to headline the upcoming UFC White House card. The Irish fighter recently revealed he was in negotiations with the US government.

Following that he announced that a deal is done and he’s signed a contract to make his return.

“It’s a done deal, signed, delivered,“ McGregor told Sean Hannity. “It ain’t a negotiation. It’s a done deal, signed, delivered.”

“Me and Dana are in constant communication, we’ve done incredible business together. I’m the highest-generating fighter of all time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship,” he was quoted by UFC.

“They’ve just signed a breathtaking deal with Paramount, where we go to cable TV. $7.7 billion that deal was approved for.

“I’m ready to rock, baby. Bring in the big dog, the ‘Mac G’.”