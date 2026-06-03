Conquer K2 from your couch: Fresh codes drop free points for Roblox’s toughest climb

Roblox mountaineers, gear up — a new batch of K2 Climbing Simulation codes for June 2026 just landed, and they’re your ticket to better gear, warmer clothes, and a real shot at reaching the summit of the virtual “Savage Mountain.”

Why Codes Matter on K2

K2 Climbing Simulation isn’t your average obby. Modeled after the world’s second-highest peak, it blends brutal physics, oxygen management, a full Sherpa system, and unforgiving weather into one of Roblox’s most intense survival experiences. The air is thin, storms roll in fast, and climbing in default gear is basically a death wish.

That’s where Points come in. Points are the main currency for kitting out your climber with tactical helmets, insulated suits, heavy boots, goggles, and backpacks — everything you need to stay warm and alive above 8,000m. Codes are the fastest way to stock up without grinding.

Active K2 Climbing Simulation Codes – June 2026

Verified and working as of June 1, 2026. Codes are case-sensitive, so copy them exactly:

Tttsahur — Points NEW

30KLIKES — Points NEW

10MVISIT — Points NEW

10KLIKES — Points

BETA — Points

Developer 14PEAKS STUDIOS usually releases new codes to celebrate milestones like visits and likes, often dropping them in the official Discord first. Pro tip: codes can expire quickly, so redeem ASAP.

Expired Codes

These no longer work: 500K, D1. If a code fails, double-check spelling or restart Roblox and try again.

How to Redeem Codes in K2 Climbing Simulation

Launch K2 Climbing Simulation on Roblox.

Click the gift box icon in the bottom-left corner of the main menu.

Paste a working code into the text box.

Hit the magnifying glass button or press Enter to claim your Points.

Your balance updates instantly — no restart needed.

More Than Just Freebies

While codes won’t carry you to the summit, they buy breathing room to prepare. Better gear means better insulation, stamina, and survival odds when the blizzard hits. And for builders, new updates like the Dappled Forest biome and Poplar wood are adding even more variety to the mountain environment.

Where to Find the Next Drop

New codes typically appear after big updates or community milestones. The fastest way to catch them is the 14Peaks Studios Discord, but announcements often get buried in chat. Bookmark a trusted code page and check back weekly — player counts spike every time a new code hits.

So strap on your boots, redeem those Points, and take a breath. K2 isn’t getting any warmer, but at least your avatar doesn’t have to freeze.